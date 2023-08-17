11 Brilliant pictures of Football vs homophobia in Derry's Brandywell Stadium

Foyle Pride’s annual Football vs Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia took place in the Brandywell Stadium on Wednesday evening, August 16.

The event was organised in conjunction with Foyle Belle’s and The Rainbow Project in co-operation with a number of other clubs and organisations throughout the city. For the first time ever, the event was preluded by a number of ‘Pride in Sports’ events, which enabled members of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies to try different sports in an inclusive environment. The events included Boxing with Springtown Boxing Club; High Intensity Interval Training with Springtown Boxing Club; Gaelic Football with Sean Dolans GAA Club; and Rugby with the City of Derry Rugby Club.

The Taphouse Greats and the Foyle Belles were in the final for the Rainbow Cup, which the Greats took home in the end. The Taphouse Not-So-Greats were also victorious in their fight for the Rainbow Shield against Team Conrad.

A spokesperson for Foyle Pride said: “Thanks to all teams who took part in this incredible, inclusive event in the Brandywell on Wednesday. Homophobia is still a big issue in sport so it was brilliant to see such an excellent event be so widely supported in the community. It sends such a strong message for LGBTQIA+ inclusion in Derry.

"I want to thank everyone who helped with this event, particularly the Foyle Belles and all the sports clubs who generously gave up their time for the Pride in Sports events. Foyle Pride looks forward to developing the relationships with local sports clubs in the future and creating a more inclusive sporting culture in the city.

"Finally, huge congratulations to both of the Taphouse teams on bringing home the Rainbow Cup and the Rainbow Shield.”

