Children and volunteers pictured at the Studio 2 Children's Summer Camp. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2327GS - 010Children and volunteers pictured at the Studio 2 Children's Summer Camp. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2327GS - 010
11 Brilliant pictures of Studio 2's summer camp in Derry

Young people and volunteers at Studio 2 are enjoying their summer camp filled with music, art and dancing.
By George Sweeney
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:39 BST
Greater Shantallow Community Arts will see over 200 children aged 4 to 11yrs eagerly participating in a range of innovative and exciting fun filled activities in July, including art and crafts dance , drama and music workshops as part of week long themed summer schemes.

Volunteers pictured with Gareth McAlinden GSCA at the Studio 2 Children’s Summer Camp. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2327GS - 014

Aspiring artists in the art class at the Studio 2 Children’s Summer Camp. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2327GS - 020

Smiles from these young artists at the Studio 2 Children’s Summer Camp. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2327GS - 019

Dance practise at the Studio 2 Children’s Summer Camp. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2327GS - 017

