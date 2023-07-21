11 Brilliant pictures of Studio 2's summer camp in Derry

Young people and volunteers at Studio 2 are enjoying their summer camp filled with music, art and dancing.
Greater Shantallow Community Arts will see over 200 children aged 4 to 11yrs eagerly participating in a range of innovative and exciting fun filled activities in July, including art and crafts dance , drama and music workshops as part of week long themed summer schemes.
1. Volunteers pictured with Gareth McAlinden GSCA at the Studio 2 Children’s Summer Camp. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2327GS - 014
2. Aspiring artists in the art class at the Studio 2 Children’s Summer Camp. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2327GS - 020
3. Smiles from these young artists at the Studio 2 Children’s Summer Camp. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2327GS - 019
4. Dance practise at the Studio 2 Children’s Summer Camp. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2327GS - 017
