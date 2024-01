Moville Pantomime 'Dick Whittington' in January 1984

11 fun pictures of the Moville Pantomime's performance of 'Dick Whittington' 40 years ago in January 1984

We’ve gone back 40 years into our archive to bring you these pictures of the cast and crew of Moville Pantomime, as they performed ‘Dick Whittington’ in January 1984.