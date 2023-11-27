Residents of the Oakleaves Care Centre in Derry recreated Prohibition-era New York during a jazz age themed party last Friday.
The crack was mighty as staff and residents got dressed up in the fashions of the 1920s for the party.
1. Oakleaves Care Centre residents enjoying a 1920s themed party on Friday last.
Oakleaves Care Centre residents enjoying a 1920s themed party on Friday last. Photo: CMcC
