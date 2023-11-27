News you can trust since 1772
Oakleaves Care Centre residents enjoying a 1920s themed party on Friday last.Oakleaves Care Centre residents enjoying a 1920s themed party on Friday last.
Oakleaves Care Centre residents enjoying a 1920s themed party on Friday last.

11 photographs of 1920s themed party in Oakleaves Care Centre

Residents of the Oakleaves Care Centre in Derry recreated Prohibition-era New York during a jazz age themed party last Friday.
By Conor McClean
Published 27th Nov 2023, 13:06 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 13:06 GMT

The crack was mighty as staff and residents got dressed up in the fashions of the 1920s for the party.

Oakleaves Care Centre residents enjoying a 1920s themed party on Friday last.

1. Oakleaves Care Centre residents enjoying a 1920s themed party on Friday last.

Oakleaves Care Centre residents enjoying a 1920s themed party on Friday last. Photo: CMcC

Photo Sales
Oakleaves Care Centre residents enjoying a 1920s themed party on Friday last.

2. Oakleaves Care Centre residents enjoying a 1920s themed party on Friday last.

Oakleaves Care Centre residents enjoying a 1920s themed party on Friday last. Photo: CMcC

Photo Sales
Entertaining during a 1920s themed party at Oakleaves Care Centre on Friday last.

3. Entertaining during a 1920s themed party at Oakleaves Care Centre on Friday last.

Entertaining during a 1920s themed party at Oakleaves Care Centre on Friday last. Photo: CMcC

Photo Sales
The Mayor Patricia Logue with Oakleaves Care Centre residents enjoying a 1920s themed party on Friday last.

4. The Mayor Patricia Logue with Oakleaves Care Centre residents enjoying a 1920s themed party on Friday last.

The Mayor Patricia Logue with Oakleaves Care Centre residents enjoying a 1920s themed party on Friday last. Photo: CMcC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ResidentsOakleaves Care CentreNew YorkDerry