Residents of the Oakleaves Care Centre were transported back to the 1950s heyday of rock ‘n’ roll at a special party recently.
Staff, friends and family members got dressed up for the occasion and a great time was enjoyed by all.
Here is a selection of photographs from the party which took place last Thursday.
1. Lisa Doran, Michael Harrigan and Jessica Doran pictured at the 1950s party Berna held in the Oakleaves Care Centre, Racecourse Road on Thursday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2326GS – 37
Lisa Doran, Michael Harrigan and Jessica Doran pictured at the 1950s party Berna held in the Oakleaves Care Centre, Racecourse Road on Thursday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2326GS – 37 Photo: George Sweeney
2. Carer Louise and Flo Murphy pictured at the 1950s party Berna held in the Oakleaves Care Centre, Racecourse Road on Thursday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2326GS – 36
Carer Louise and Flo Murphy pictured at the 1950s party Berna held in the Oakleaves Care Centre, Racecourse Road on Thursday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2326GS – 36 Photo: George Sweeney
3. Noel McCafferty and his dad pictured at the 1950s party Berna held in the Oakleaves Care Centre, Racecourse Road on Thursday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2326GS – 35
Noel McCafferty and his dad pictured at the 1950s party Berna held in the Oakleaves Care Centre, Racecourse Road on Thursday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2326GS – 35 Photo: George Sweeney
4. Noel Boyle, Sally O’Donnell, Clare Fleming, Betty Lowry and Millie McKinley pictured at the 1950s party Berna held in the Oakleaves Care Centre, Racecourse Road on Thursday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2326GS – 34
Noel Boyle, Sally O’Donnell, Clare Fleming, Betty Lowry and Millie McKinley pictured at the 1950’s party Berna held in the Oakleaves Care Centre, Racecourse Road on Thursday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2326GS – 34 Photo: George Sweeney