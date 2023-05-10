11 photographs of people enjoying the craic in the Zone niteclub in Buncrana in May 2003

Do you mind the old Zone nightclub upstairs in McCallion’s in the Market Square in Buncrana?
Take a trip down memory lane with these photographs taken by the ‘Journal’ back in May 2003.
Hard to believe this was 20 years ago...
Brighid, Vanessa and Brian at a Mamma Mia party in the Zone niteclub in Buncrana. Photo: Archive
Aileen Doherty, Caroline McKinney, Roisin Donaghey, Andrea McDaid and Elaine Mechamin in the Zone niteclub in Buncrana.
Aileen Doherty, Caroline McKinney, Roisin Donaghey, Andrea McDaid and Elaine Mechamin in the Zone niteclub in Buncrana. Photo: Archive
Friends nights out! Stephen, Laura, Helen, Shauna, Derek and Darren, enjoying the craic at Zone niteclub in Buncrana. Photo: Archive
Lads night out....Stephen McConnell and Stephen McHugh in the Zone niteclub in Buncrana.
Lads night out....Stephen McConnell and Stephen McHugh in the Zone niteclub in Buncrana. Photo: Archive