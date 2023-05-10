News you can trust since 1772
Angela Caldwell (centre) and friends at a Mamma Mia party in the Zone niteclub in Buncrana. Angela won a trip to see Mamma Mia in London.
Angela Caldwell (centre) and friends at a Mamma Mia party in the Zone niteclub in Buncrana. Angela won a trip to see Mamma Mia in London.

11 photographs of people enjoying the craic in the Zone niteclub in Buncrana in May 2003

Do you mind the old Zone nightclub upstairs in McCallion’s in the Market Square in Buncrana?

By Kevin Mullan
Published 10th May 2023, 16:58 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 16:59 BST

Take a trip down memory lane with these photographs taken by the ‘Journal’ back in May 2003.

Hard to believe this was 20 years ago...

Brighid, Vanessa and Brian at a Mamma Mia party in the Zone niteclub in Buncrana.

1.

Brighid, Vanessa and Brian at a Mamma Mia party in the Zone niteclub in Buncrana.

Aileen Doherty, Caroline McKinney, Roisin Donaghey, Andrea McDaid and Elaine Mechamin in the Zone niteclub in Buncrana.

2. Aileen Doherty, Caroline McKinney, Roisin Donaghey, Andrea McDaid and Elaine Mechamin in the Zone niteclub in Buncrana.

Aileen Doherty, Caroline McKinney, Roisin Donaghey, Andrea McDaid and Elaine Mechamin in the Zone niteclub in Buncrana.

Friends nights out! Stephen, Laura, Helen, Shauna, Derek and Darren, enjoying the craic at Zone niteclub in Buncrana.

3.

Friends nights out! Stephen, Laura, Helen, Shauna, Derek and Darren, enjoying the craic at Zone niteclub in Buncrana.

Lads night out....Stephen McConnell and Stephen McHugh in the Zone niteclub in Buncrana.

4. Lads night out....Stephen McConnell and Stephen McHugh in the Zone niteclub in Buncrana.

Lads night out....Stephen McConnell and Stephen McHugh in the Zone niteclub in Buncrana.

