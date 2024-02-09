11 pictures from St. Patrick's and St. Brigid's, Claudy, formal in February 1994

Can you believe 20 years have flown by?
Photos: Derry Journal archive. Please note: These photos are from the Derry Journal archive and are copyrighted to the Derry Journal. Downloading, adapting, colouring or uploading the images online or to other social media platforms or reproducing them in print is prohibited.
1. St. Patrick's and St. Brigid's, Claudy, formal in February 1994
2. St. Patrick's and St. Brigid's, Claudy, formal in February 1994
3. St. Patrick's and St. Brigid's, Claudy, formal in February 1994
4. St. Patrick's and St. Brigid's, Claudy, formal in February 1994
