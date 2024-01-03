11 pictures of a night out at the Lifford Races in January 2004

This time 20 years ago these happy faces were enjoying a meal and a night at the races in Lifford.
Pictures from the Derry Journal Archive
1. A night out at the Lifford Races in January 2004
A night out at the Lifford Races in January 2004 Photo: Derry Journal Archive
2. A night out at the Lifford Races in January 2004
A night out at the Lifford Races in January 2004 Photo: Derry Journal Archive
3. A night out at the Lifford Races in January 2004
A night out at the Lifford Races in January 2004 Photo: Derry Journal Archive
4. A night out at the Lifford Races in January 2004
A night out at the Lifford Races in January 2004 Photo: Derry Journal Archive