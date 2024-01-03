News you can trust since 1772
A night out at the Lifford Races in January 2004A night out at the Lifford Races in January 2004
A night out at the Lifford Races in January 2004

11 pictures of a night out at the Lifford Races in January 2004

This time 20 years ago these happy faces were enjoying a meal and a night at the races in Lifford.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 12:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 12:00 GMT

Pictures from the Derry Journal Archive

A night out at the Lifford Races in January 2004

1. A night out at the Lifford Races in January 2004

A night out at the Lifford Races in January 2004 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
A night out at the Lifford Races in January 2004

2. A night out at the Lifford Races in January 2004

A night out at the Lifford Races in January 2004 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
A night out at the Lifford Races in January 2004

3. A night out at the Lifford Races in January 2004

A night out at the Lifford Races in January 2004 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
A night out at the Lifford Races in January 2004

4. A night out at the Lifford Races in January 2004

A night out at the Lifford Races in January 2004 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page