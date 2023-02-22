11 pictures of Derry Mayor's receptions this month

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Councillor Sandra Duffy has had a busy term and February was no different.
Councillor Duffy welcomed a whole host of people and organisations to the Mayor’s parlour including Martin McConnellogue, Londonderry Music Society and Good Morning North West.
1. 60th anniversary of the Londonderry Musical Society
Mayor Sandra Duffy pictured with members of the LMS at a civic reception in the Whittaker Suite in the Guildhall to mark their 60th anniversary of the Londonderry Musical Society. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
Photo: Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics
2. 60th anniversary of the Londonderry Musical Society
Mayor Sandra Duffy presenting a commemorative piece of crystal to Judith O'Hare, chairpers, LMS at a civic reception in the Whittaker Suite in the Guildhall to mark their 60th anniversary of the Londonderry Musical Society. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
Photo: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics
3. The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy chatting to staff from Good Morning North West, during a reception in their honour at the Guildhall on Tuesday evening.
Photo: Jim McCafferty
4. 60th anniversary of the Londonderry Musical Society
Donald Hill, president of LMS enjoying the banter at a civic reception in the Whittaker Suite in the Guildhall to mark their 60th anniversary of the Londonderry Musical Society. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
Photo: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics