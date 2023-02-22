News you can trust since 1772
The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy, making a presentation to Martin McConnellogue, at a reception in the Guildhall in recognition of his commitment to LGBT+ Rights and Trade Union Activism.

11 pictures of Derry Mayor's receptions this month

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Councillor Sandra Duffy has had a busy term and February was no different.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
3 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 9:58am

Councillor Duffy welcomed a whole host of people and organisations to the Mayor’s parlour including Martin McConnellogue, Londonderry Music Society and Good Morning North West.

1. 60th anniversary of the Londonderry Musical Society

Mayor Sandra Duffy pictured with members of the LMS at a civic reception in the Whittaker Suite in the Guildhall to mark their 60th anniversary of the Londonderry Musical Society. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Photo: Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics

2. 60th anniversary of the Londonderry Musical Society

Mayor Sandra Duffy presenting a commemorative piece of crystal to Judith O'Hare, chairpers, LMS at a civic reception in the Whittaker Suite in the Guildhall to mark their 60th anniversary of the Londonderry Musical Society. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Photo: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics

3. The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy chatting to staff from Good Morning North West, during a reception in their honour at the Guildhall on Tuesday evening.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy chatting to staff from Good Morning North West, during a reception in their honour at the Guildhall on Tuesday evening.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

4. 60th anniversary of the Londonderry Musical Society

Donald Hill, president of LMS enjoying the banter at a civic reception in the Whittaker Suite in the Guildhall to mark their 60th anniversary of the Londonderry Musical Society. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Photo: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics

