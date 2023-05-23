11 Pictures of Sugar's karaoke competition from May 2003

On Friday, May 30 2003, the ‘Journal’ published the following article and pictures from Sugar Nightclub and Downey’s Bar karaoke competition. These pictures are published for the first time in print.

Last Friday, Sugar Nightclub and Downey’s Bar staged their third and final elimination round of the ‘Make this your Moment’ Grand Karaoke Competition. The format was similar to previous weeks with eleven contestants singing for a place in the grand final which is scheduled for tonight.

Last week’s four winners were Joe McCourt who sang David Sneddon’s ‘Stop living a lie’, Aisling McKinney who sand Belinda Carlisle’s ‘Heaven is a place on earth’, Joanna Donnegan sang Shania Twain ‘Who’s bed have your boots been under’ and Nikki Toland with her rendition of Whitney Houston ‘I will always love you’.

The last three weeks of the elimination rounds proved a great success with some of the Northwest’s finest singers on stage, all proving they are winners by reaching the grand final. Bulmers Cider and the Derry Journal, who are the sponsors of the competition wish to thank the finalists for their contribution to the event and which them all luck for tonight.

Each finalist will take to the stage tonight battling it out for the grand title of Karaoke King or Queen, prize money of £3,000 and the opportunity to record a CD. The Grand Final kicks off at 10pm tonight at Sugar Nightclub with special guest appearances and lots of drink promotions on offer. The event is open for all to attend and it certainly a GRAND FINAL not to be missed.

1 . Karaoke Semi-final in Sugar Nightclub in May 2003 Sean McManus, Stephanie Glenn, Ciara Concannon and David Devine Photo: Derry Journal Archive Photo Sales

2 . Karaoke Semi-final in Sugar Nightclub in May 2003 Enjoying the craic at the competition Photo: Derry Journal Archive Photo Sales

3 . Karaoke Semi-final in Sugar Nightclub in May 2003 Una McDaid, Matt McDaid, Catherine Fisher and Majella McCourt Photo: Derry Journal Archive Photo Sales

4 . Karaoke Semi-final in Sugar Nightclub in May 2003 Lynette McBrearty, Michelle Curley and Shauna Deery. Photo: Derry Journal Archive Photo Sales

