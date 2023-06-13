News you can trust since 1772
The annual Corpus Christi Procession leaving St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana.The annual Corpus Christi Procession leaving St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana.
The annual Corpus Christi Procession leaving St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana.

11 pictures of the Corpus Christi Procession in Buncrana

The annual Corpus Christi Procession took place in Buncrana on Sunday, June 11.
By Martin Moloney and Laura Glenn
Published 13th Jun 2023, 13:09 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 13:10 BST

The procession was a tremendous success with a large turnout on a beautiful summer day. The First Communion children took part in the procession and Father Francis Bradley PP Buncrana carried the Monstrance from St. Mary's Oratory, up Buncrana Main Street and back again to the Oratory where he and Fr John Walsh celebrated Benediction.

Pictures courtesy of Martin Moloney. Parish Pastoral Council (Buncrana).

Buncrana Parish Priest Father Francis Bradley pictured at the Market Square during the annual Corpus Christi Procession through Buncrana on Sunday.

1.

Buncrana Parish Priest Father Francis Bradley pictured at the Market Square during the annual Corpus Christi Procession through Buncrana on Sunday. Photo: Martin Moloney

The annual Corpus Christi Procession at the West End, Buncrana.

2.

The annual Corpus Christi Procession at the West End, Buncrana. Photo: Martin Moloney

The altar at the Market Square.

3.

The altar at the Market Square. Photo: Martin Moloney

The annual Corpus Christi procession made its way from St Mary's Oratory through Buncrana Main Street, with an altar at the Market Square.

4.

The annual Corpus Christi procession made its way from St Mary's Oratory through Buncrana Main Street, with an altar at the Market Square. Photo: Martin Moloney

