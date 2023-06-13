11 pictures of the Corpus Christi Procession in Buncrana
The annual Corpus Christi Procession took place in Buncrana on Sunday, June 11.
By Martin Moloney and Laura Glenn
Published 13th Jun 2023, 13:09 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 13:10 BST
The procession was a tremendous success with a large turnout on a beautiful summer day. The First Communion children took part in the procession and Father Francis Bradley PP Buncrana carried the Monstrance from St. Mary's Oratory, up Buncrana Main Street and back again to the Oratory where he and Fr John Walsh celebrated Benediction.
Pictures courtesy of Martin Moloney. Parish Pastoral Council (Buncrana).
