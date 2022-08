3.

Bishop Daly - A Man for All Seasons, Monday 8th - Sunday 14th August in St. Eugene's Cathedral Hall. This exhibition has been compiled to celebrate the life, influence, work and legacy of Bishop Edward Daly. The title of the exhibition, A Man For All Seasons, was chosen to pay tribute to the wide and varied contribution he made to peace and reconciliation in Ireland, to Derry and its Diocese, to the search for justice and to healing the differences that divide Northern Ireland.