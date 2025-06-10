112 brilliant photographs from parties and nights out in Derry in June 2005

Who was out and about partying in Derry in June 2005?

The Stephen Kenny-era had just begun at Derry City FC, Axel F’s Crazy Frog was flying high in the charts, Liverpool FC had just won the Champions’ League in the ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby’ had recently won Best Picture at the Oscars.

Take a trip down memory lane with this brilliant selection of photographs snapped by ‘Journal’ photographers two decades ago.

Where did those 20 years go?

1. Danielle McConnell (2).JPG

. Photo: Journal archive

.

2. Emma Burke (6).JPG

. Photo: Journal archive

.

3. Charmaine Ball (5).JPG

. Photo: Journal archive

.

4. Charlene Ward (6).JPG

. Photo: Journal archive

