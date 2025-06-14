115 great pictures from Derry Diocese Fan the Flame Mass 2025 at Celtic Park

Around 3,000 young people from Derry City, Counties Donegal, Derry, and Tyrone attended. In preparation for attending the Mass, children completed a reflective journal and designed very colourful T-Shirts and Flags on the theme of ‘Pilgrims of Hope’ in keeping with this special Jubilee Year in the Church.

The Diocese said they were delighted that the new Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairi McHugh, was in attendance on one of his first engagements as Mayor and John Keenan, Chairperson of Doire GAA, welcomed everyone to Celtic Park.

Long Tower Folk Group led the music and pupils from different schools, assisted in the Liturgy of the Word and the Offertory Procession.

Every school brought a banner which formed part of the entrance and recessional procession.

Schools from the Parish of Maghera led everyone in the final hymn, ‘He’s got the Whole World in his Hands.’

A spokesperson for the Derry Diocese said: “This is the 19th ‘Fan the Flame’ Mass. This joy filled celebration was made possible by the many volunteers who generously gave of their time and talents to ensure that the Mass was an uplifting experience that will remain with the young people for many years. It was particularly great to see the youth from diocesan schools come along and generously support the younger children at this celebration.”

Images: Stephen Latimer : Derry Diocese.

