116 Great pictures of festive fun at Studio 2's Christmas event in Derry
'Twas the week before Christmas' in Studio 2 as the Grinch, Santa, Mrs Claus, Cindy Lou Who, the elves and a Christmas Fairy join in the festive celebrations.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 15th Dec 2023, 15:39 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 16:13 GMT
1. 'Twas the week before Christmas' in Studio 2 in Derry with the Grinch, Santa, Mrs Claus, Cindy Lou Who, the elves and a Christmas Fairy.
2.
3.
4.
