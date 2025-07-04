12 brilliant photographs of punters enjoying a night out in An Tuatha Nua in Buncrana in summer 2005

By Kevin Mullan
Published 4th Jul 2025
Updated 4th Jul 2025, 15:31 BST
Seamus Doherty and his staff have been serving up pints to loyal patrons of An Tuath Nua in Buncrana for over two decades now.

Here are some photographs of people enjoying a night out in the popular West End watering hole during the summer of 2005.

Where did those 20 years go?

A girls' night out at An Tuath Nua.



A girls' night out at An Tuath Nua. Photo: Journal archive

A night out in An Tuatha Nua in Buncrana in 2005



A night out in An Tuatha Nua in Buncrana in 2005 Photo: Journal archive

The Lifeboat Crew have a night off.



The Lifeboat Crew have a night off. Photo: Journal archive

A night out in An Tuatha Nua in Buncrana in 2005



A night out in An Tuatha Nua in Buncrana in 2005 Photo: Journal archive

