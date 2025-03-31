12 brilliant photographs of the Old Library Trust ‘Human Library’ event in Creggan

‘The Human Library’ saw over 70 people through the door for a two-hour experience of listening to people’s stories.

Four people from different walks of life told their stories, how they faced mental health struggles, fought with addiction, dealt with grief; and, fought to survive domestic violence.

The event was funded by The Executive Office, and organised by the Healthy Living Centre at the Old Library Trust in conjunction with the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum and the North West Community Network, as part of their communities in transition project.