12 brilliant photographs of the Old Library Trust ‘Human Library’ event in Creggan

By Jim McCafferty
Published 31st Mar 2025, 16:18 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 16:18 BST
The Old Library Trust in Creggan hosted a very successful ‘Human Library’ event last Thursday during which real people told real stories about their lives and struggles.

‘The Human Library’ saw over 70 people through the door for a two-hour experience of listening to people’s stories.

Four people from different walks of life told their stories, how they faced mental health struggles, fought with addiction, dealt with grief; and, fought to survive domestic violence.

The event was funded by The Executive Office, and organised by the Healthy Living Centre at the Old Library Trust in conjunction with the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum and the North West Community Network, as part of their communities in transition project.

Some of the attendees at Thursday's 'Human Library' event in Creggan pictured with OLT's Sinead Devine.

The Old Library Trust's Julie White giving a talk before Thursday's 'Human Library' event.

Roisin McLaughlin, main facilitator, 'Human Library' pictured with the facilitators at Thursday night's event in the Old Library Trust. From left, Thomas Campbell, Michaela McDaid, Ann Barr and Mandy Chism. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Creggan resident Brian McLaughlin filling in a questionnaire after Thursday night's 'Human Library' event.

