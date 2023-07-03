12 Brilliant pictures of HURT's Family Fortunes in Derry
A capacity crowd joined in the fun as eight teams took part including Pure Murray; Hurt Heroes; The Magnet Full-Timers; No Booze Babes; Find and Fortunate; The Magneteers, Shameless and The Derrigans.
HURT was founded by Derry woman Sadie O’Reilly, who tragically lost her son Tony to heroin addiction, and its aim is to provide help and support to others struggling with addiction and their families. And that’s certainly what occurred on Friday night as people turned out to support this worthwhile charity while also have a night’s craic.
The charity also launched its ‘Dry N Out’ – a new campaign video featuring one of the north-west’s boxing heroes Connor ‘The Kid’ Coyle, who incidentally, also took part in Friday’s ‘Fortunes’ featuring for the Magnet Bar.
Speaking on the success of the event, fundraiser and organiser, Hurt’s Leanne Doherty said it was a “great night’s entertainment for a great local charity”.
She said: “We were over the moon with the turnout at Link 48. The teams, their supporters and everyone who put their hands in their pockets to donate to our ‘Family Fortunes’ event. We really appreciate all your support.
“A big thank you to quizmaster Conka McBride for his riveting leadership and for managing to keep everyone in line. And I can’t thank Derry boxer Connor Coyle enough for lending his support. And the lovely Ciaran at Pure Derry for creating the video as well as the Bentley Group for their continued support and partnership with the ‘Dry N’Out campaign.”
Entertainment continued into the small hours with spot prizes galore.
Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography