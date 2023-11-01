News you can trust since 1772
12 colourful pictures of the Halloween parade on the move in Derry

Picutred are participants at the City of Bones Halloween Carnival parade in Derry on Halloween night.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 1st Nov 2023, 17:23 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 17:24 GMT

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography

Cheerful dancers make their way up Strand Road. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

The lovely Irena and her City Dance troupe. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

The Queen of Bones Chariot makes its way onto the parade route during Tuesday's Halloween celebrations in Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

The group from Destined pictured on Tuesday night. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

