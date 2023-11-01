12 colourful pictures of the Halloween parade on the move in Derry

Picutred are participants at the City of Bones Halloween Carnival parade in Derry on Halloween night.
Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography
Cheerful dancers make their way up Strand Road. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
The lovely Irena and her City Dance troupe. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
The Queen of Bones Chariot makes its way onto the parade route during Tuesday's Halloween celebrations in Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
The group from Destined pictured on Tuesday night. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography