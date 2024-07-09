4 . Lewis Capaldi

Many people from Scotland have Irish roots and singer/songwriter Lewis Capaldi is one of them. The 'Someone You Loved' singer has previously spoken of his Donegal connection and revealed his mother's side of the family moved from the county to Scotland before he was born.Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi performs on The Pyramid Stage on day 4 of the Glastonbury festival in the village of Pilton in Somerset, southwest England, on June 24, 2023. The festival takes place from June 21 to June 26. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)Photo: OLI SCARFF