Fred The Red shows off some penalty taking techniques during Tuesday’s Induction Day.Fred The Red shows off some penalty taking techniques during Tuesday’s Induction Day.
Fred The Red shows off some penalty taking techniques during Tuesday’s Induction Day.

12 photos as Man United's Fred The Red joins Induction Day for Primary 7s at St Joseph's Boys School in Derry

Primary 7s have enjoyed a day to remember as they gathered for Induction Day at St Joseph’s Boys School in Creggan.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 15th Jun 2023, 15:31 BST
Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

INDUCTION DAY AT ST. JOSEPH’S. . . .Mr. Paul Kealey welcoming some of the P7 pupils to the school during Tuesday’s Induction Day at St. Joseph’s Boys School.

MODEL PUPILS!. . . .Model Primary School pupils Nathan Gibson, Harvey Quigley and Jaydn Doherty tuck into some lunch.

Fred the Red, the Manchester United Foundatioin mascot joins in some of the games during Induction Day at St. Joseph’s Boys School on Tuesday.

DINNER LADY!. . . . St. Joseph’s Boys School Dinner Lady Lorraine Ferry pictured with some of the. P7 pupils.

