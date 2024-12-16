12 photos of the amazing Oakgrove Carol Service

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.
1. The Choir of Oakgrove Integrated College pictured before Thursday's Joint Christmas Carol Service with Oakgrove Primary School. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
2. The Choir of Oakgrove Integrated Primary School pictured before Thursday's Joint Christmas Carol Service with Oakgrove College. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
3. Oakgrove Integrated College Principal Mr. John Harkin in conversation with Rev. Linkens before Thursday's carol service.
4. Ready for Thursday's Joint Carol Service are Braxon Derosabrierley, Kai Kotey, Sonia Big, Carrie Blair along with Mr. Bolton and Ms. Strawbridge. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
