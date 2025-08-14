12 photos of the teams who took part in Foyle Pride's Football V Homophobia

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 14th Aug 2025, 15:59 BST
Foyle Pride kicked off on Wednesday when 18 teams took part in the Football v Homophobia soccer competition held in Brandywell Stadium.

Photos by George Sweeney.

The teams who took part in the Foyle Pride Football v Homophobia soccer competition held in Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal

The Rainbow Project team took part in the Foyle Pride Football v Homophobia soccer competition held in Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney /Derry Journal

The Sandinos team took part in the Foyle Pride Football v Homophobia soccer competition held in Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney /Derry Journal

The North West Against Racism team took part in the Foyle Pride Football v Homophobia soccer competition held in Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney /Derry Journal

