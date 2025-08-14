12 photos of the teams who took part in Foyle Pride's Football V Homophobia

Photos by George Sweeney.
1. The teams who took part in the Foyle Pride Football v Homophobia soccer competition held in Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal
The teams who took part in the Foyle Pride Football v Homophobia soccer competition held in Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal Photo: George Sweeney
2. The Rainbow Project team took part in the Foyle Pride Football v Homophobia soccer competition held in Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney /Derry Journal
The Rainbow Project team took part in the Foyle Pride Football v Homophobia soccer competition held in Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney /Derry Journal Photo: George Sweeney
3. The Sandinos team took part in the Foyle Pride Football v Homophobia soccer competition held in Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney /Derry Journal
The Sandinos team took part in the Foyle Pride Football v Homophobia soccer competition held in Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney /Derry Journal Photo: George Sweeney
4. The North West Against Racism team took part in the Foyle Pride Football v Homophobia soccer competition held in Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney /Derry Journal
The North West Against Racism team took part in the Foyle Pride Football v Homophobia soccer competition held in Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney /Derry Journal Photo: George Sweeney