12 Spooky pictures from Mullan Hope centre's Halloween markets

The Mullan Hope Centre held Spooky Halloween Markets on Sunday in Moville.

By George Sweeney
4 minutes ago
Updated 1st Nov 2022, 1:05pm

Looks like a great day was had by all.

1. Harry Connaughton with his dad Henry at the Mullan Hope Centre’s Spooky Halloween Markets, in Moville, on Sunday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 058

2. Traders pictured at their stalls at the Mullan Hope Centre’s Spooky Halloween Markets, in Moville, on Sunday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 061

3. Ellen Connaghton in costume at the Mullan Hope Centre’s Spooky Halloween Markets, in Moville, on Sunday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 062

4. Tom, Barry and Nicola pictured with their mum Elaine at the Mullan Hope Centre’s Spooky Halloween Markets, in Moville, on Sunday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 051

