12-year-old Derry boy to walk 5km everyday for FSR

Travis Brown, a second year pupil at St Columb’s College, will also be raising money for the annual Christmas dinner hosted by Claude’s Cafe.

Travis did the same challenge last year to raise funds for a friends, whose father had sadly passed away.

The football-mad 12-year-old clocked up a grand total of 150km throughout the month long challenge, along with his proud mum Sinead.

He also raised £1,500 for his friend and his family to help make what was going to be a difficult Christmas for them a little easier.

Sinead said: “When we were doing the walk last year, Travis saw Foyle Search and Rescue out on the river doing an operation and he decided he would like to do it for them this year.

“He is a very generous and kind wee boy and always thinking of other people.”

His generosity extended to donating money, which well wishers had given to him last year to acknowledge his kindness, to Foyle Search and Rescue.

Sinead, who will be accompanying her son on the walk along the Quay every evening, has encouraged people to join them. “We will be setting off from the Cafe at Sainsbury’s at 7:30pm and anyone who would like to join us is more than welcome.”