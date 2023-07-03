News you can trust since 1772
Fergus having fun in the sunFergus having fun in the sun
Fergus having fun in the sun

121 Pictures of eejit Derry dogs including some cracker names, accessories and poses

As the rain poured on Wednesday morning, the ‘Journal’ called on readers to submit pictures of their eejit dogs to cheer us all up.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 17:07 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 17:12 BST

And submit they did. With over 200 pictures sent in the first hour, spirits were raised and the sun even began to peak through the clouds.

Thanks to everyone who sent pictures in, here’s some of the best (in no particular order) with more to come.

Apollo, who has no idea what personal space is

Morris, who is currently in foster care with Friends of Rescue after struggling in shelter life. Morris is living his best life now and loves his humans, who say he is a massive, lovable eejit.

Cooper, the wee rascal, loves a good sniff.

Lucky

