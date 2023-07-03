121 Pictures of eejit Derry dogs including some cracker names, accessories and poses
As the rain poured on Wednesday morning, the ‘Journal’ called on readers to submit pictures of their eejit dogs to cheer us all up.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 17:07 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 17:12 BST
And submit they did. With over 200 pictures sent in the first hour, spirits were raised and the sun even began to peak through the clouds.
Thanks to everyone who sent pictures in, here’s some of the best (in no particular order) with more to come.
Page 1 of 31