13 brilliant photographs of chef Laurent Pirone serving up a feast fit for a king in Creggan!
The packed attendance was given cooking tips, advice on using fresh and simple ingredients, and the chance to sample some of the finest dishes in the city.
Chef Laurent, owner of the Qui Bakery in the city’s Craft Village dished up a main course of – Chicken Fricasse and White Sauce, served with a mixture of fresh vegetables followed by Red Fruit and Cookie Tiramisu.
He also managed to tell some of his stories about the famous and not-so-famous restaurants he worked in throughout France and Italy when ‘he was in his prime!’
The event, organised by Julie White at the Old Library Trust in Creggan in conjunction with Safefoods Community Food Initiative is a continuation of OLT’s Masterclass series of events.
The masterclass saw a diverse audience asking questions of chef Laurent, both on his cooking, preparation and best markets to source produce.
Even the Old Library Trust staff were on hand to sample the beautiful dishes and the OLT’s Project Manager Sabrina Lynch said: "We are delighted to see a good turnout for tonight’s event and they all enjoyed Laurent’s may tips and stories of working in many restaurants throughout Europe.
"We even got to taste some beautiful food tonight and everyone went home happy and their stomachs full.”
OLT service user Liz McGilloway expressed delight at the event: “Laurent explained everything so well. The food was cooked beautifully; we enjoyed every bite. A lovely evening watching and learning new ways to cook at home.”
Julie White concluded by thanking everyone who turned up, enjoyed the food and added very positive comments to the event.
"A massive thank you to Laurent for giving of his valuable time to come along and serve up such lovely food. Mind you, he has been up since 1am this morning, prepping at his bakery and still managed to come along here tonight. It was also great to see so many local people come out on a wet night and support our ‘Hearty Meals Masterclass.’”