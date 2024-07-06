13 great photos as Derry City FC meet superfans at O'Neills Foyle Cup leisurewear launch

By Brendan McDaid
Published 6th Jul 2024, 13:03 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2024, 13:12 BST
Young Derry City football fans got the chance to meet some of the squad and check out the new Foyle Cup leisurewear unveiled by tournament sponsors O’Neills at its Waterloo Street store.

The O’Neills Foyle Cup in association with Derry City & Strabane District Council will take place from Monday July 15 to Saturday July 20 with over 580 teams participating this year.

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

Young Rónán McDaid was among the winners on the day.

Young Rónán McDaid was among the winners on the day.

Young Oisin Donnelly gets his football signed by Derry City stars on Friday.

Young Oisin Donnelly gets his football signed by Derry City stars on Friday.

FOYLE CUP LEISUREWEAR LAUNCH. . . .Derry City player Jordan McEniff signs a jersey for brothers Adam and Josh McLaughlin during Friday's Foyle Cup Leisurewear Launch at O'Neills Superstore in Waterloo Place, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

FOYLE CUP LEISUREWEAR LAUNCH. . . .Derry City player Jordan McEniff signs a jersey for brothers Adam and Josh McLaughlin during Friday's Foyle Cup Leisurewear Launch at O'Neills Superstore in Waterloo Place, Derry.

Five years-old Mia Carlin gets an autograph during Friday's Foyle Cup Leisurewear event.

Five years-old Mia Carlin gets an autograph during Friday's Foyle Cup Leisurewear event.

