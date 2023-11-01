13 photographs of Ráth Mór Revival Free Hallowe’en Pumpkin Patch
Saturday saw the delivery of Creggan Enterprises’ very successful Ráth Mór Revival Free Pumpkin Patch in the Ráth Mór Garden in Creggan.
By Staff Reporter
Published 1st Nov 2023, 17:23 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 17:23 GMT
The event, which is manned by local volunteers and young people and funded under the Central Good Relations Fund, saw over one thousand people attend between 11am and 3pm on the Saturday – despite the very changeable weather.
Lucky families availed of free sweets, hot chocolates and hot dogs and each child was able to pick a free pumpkin from the patch. Everyone had a ‘spooktastic’ time and hundreds of children had their photos taken in the haunted hut.
1 / 3