13 pictures as Derry Bishop and Confirmation pupils gather for Three Patrons Parish thanksgiving Mass

The Bishop of Derry Dr. Donal McKeown gathered with pupils from schools in the Three Patrons Parish who received the Sacrament of Confirmation this year, at a special Thanksgiving Mass at St. Brigid’s Church, Carnhill. Schools in attendance included St. Brigid’s PS, St. Paul’s PS, St. Therese PS, Greenhaw PS, St. Patrick’s PS, Pennyburn and Ardnashee School. Celebrating Mass with Bishop McKeown were Fr. McGaughey and Fr. O’Donnell.
Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.
Bishop Donal addresses the pupils during last week’s Mass. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
Bishop McKeown pictured with some of the children and teachers from Ardnashee after the Mass of Thanksgiving. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
Children bringing forward their artwork during last week’s Confirmation Thanksgiving Mass. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
Pupils from St. Brigid’s PS pictured during last week’s Mass. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography