CONFIRMATION MASS OF THANKSGIVING. . . . .The Bishop of Derry Dr. Donal McKeown pictured with pupils from schools in the Three Patrons Parish who received the Sacrament of Confirmation this year, at a special Thanksgiving Mass at St. Brigid’s Church, Carnhill last week. Schools in attendance included St. Brigid’s PS, St. Paul’s PS, St. Therese PS, Greenhaw PS, St. Patrick’s PS, Pennyburn and Ardnashee School. Celebrating Mass with Bishop McKeown were Fr. McGaughey and Fr. O’Donnell. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)CONFIRMATION MASS OF THANKSGIVING. . . . .The Bishop of Derry Dr. Donal McKeown pictured with pupils from schools in the Three Patrons Parish who received the Sacrament of Confirmation this year, at a special Thanksgiving Mass at St. Brigid’s Church, Carnhill last week. Schools in attendance included St. Brigid’s PS, St. Paul’s PS, St. Therese PS, Greenhaw PS, St. Patrick’s PS, Pennyburn and Ardnashee School. Celebrating Mass with Bishop McKeown were Fr. McGaughey and Fr. O’Donnell. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
13 pictures as Derry Bishop and Confirmation pupils gather for Three Patrons Parish thanksgiving Mass

The Bishop of Derry Dr. Donal McKeown gathered with pupils from schools in the Three Patrons Parish who received the Sacrament of Confirmation this year, at a special Thanksgiving Mass at St. Brigid’s Church, Carnhill. Schools in attendance included St. Brigid’s PS, St. Paul’s PS, St. Therese PS, Greenhaw PS, St. Patrick’s PS, Pennyburn and Ardnashee School. Celebrating Mass with Bishop McKeown were Fr. McGaughey and Fr. O’Donnell.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 26th Jun 2023, 17:57 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 17:57 BST

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

Bishop Donal addresses the pupils during last week’s Mass.

Bishop Donal addresses the pupils during last week’s Mass. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Bishop McKeown pictured with some of the children and teachers from Ardnashee after the Mass of Thanksgiving.

Bishop McKeown pictured with some of the children and teachers from Ardnashee after the Mass of Thanksgiving. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Children bringing forward their artwork during last week’s Confirmation Thanksgiving Mass.

Children bringing forward their artwork during last week’s Confirmation Thanksgiving Mass. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Pupils from St. Brigid’s PS pictured during last week’s Mass.

Pupils from St. Brigid’s PS pictured during last week’s Mass. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

