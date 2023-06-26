CONFIRMATION MASS OF THANKSGIVING. . . . .The Bishop of Derry Dr. Donal McKeown pictured with pupils from schools in the Three Patrons Parish who received the Sacrament of Confirmation this year, at a special Thanksgiving Mass at St. Brigid’s Church, Carnhill last week. Schools in attendance included St. Brigid’s PS, St. Paul’s PS, St. Therese PS, Greenhaw PS, St. Patrick’s PS, Pennyburn and Ardnashee School. Celebrating Mass with Bishop McKeown were Fr. McGaughey and Fr. O’Donnell. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

13 pictures as Derry Bishop and Confirmation pupils gather for Three Patrons Parish thanksgiving Mass

The Bishop of Derry Dr. Donal McKeown gathered with pupils from schools in the Three Patrons Parish who received the Sacrament of Confirmation this year, at a special Thanksgiving Mass at St. Brigid’s Church, Carnhill. Schools in attendance included St. Brigid’s PS, St. Paul’s PS, St. Therese PS, Greenhaw PS, St. Patrick’s PS, Pennyburn and Ardnashee School. Celebrating Mass with Bishop McKeown were Fr. McGaughey and Fr. O’Donnell.