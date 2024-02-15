News you can trust since 1772

13 pictures as Derry schoolchildren make their Confirmations 2024

Pictured are Primary 7 schoolchildren making their Confirmations in Derry.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 5th Feb 2024, 13:29 GMT
Updated 15th Feb 2024, 16:06 GMT

The holy Sacrament is being administered at churches across the Derry Diocese.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal & Jim McCafferty Photography.

Pupils from Rosemount PS who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Fr. Paul Farren at St. Eugene's Cathedral on Friday last. Included are Mrs Quinn, teacher, Mrs Flood, classroom assistant, Mr Gallagher, student teacher and Fr. Shaun Doherty. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

1. Pupils from Rosemount PS who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Fr. Paul Farren at St. Eugene's Cathedral on Friday last. Included are Mrs Quinn, teacher, Mrs Flood, classroom assistant, Mr Gallagher, student teacher and Fr. Shaun Doherty. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Pupils from Rosemount PS who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Fr. Paul Farren at St. Eugene's Cathedral on Friday last. Included are Mrs Quinn, teacher, Mrs Flood, classroom assistant, Mr Gallagher, student teacher and Fr. Shaun Doherty. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Pupils from St Eugene's Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Fr. Shaun Doherty at St. Eugene's Cathedral on Friday evening last. Included from left are Ms. Rachel Caldwell, Classroom Assistant, Fr. Paul Farren, Mr. Michael Gilmore, P7 teacher, Mrs. Carol Duffy, Principal and Ms. Natalie Doherty, Classroom Assistant. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

2. Pupils from St Eugene's Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Fr. Shaun Doherty at St. Eugene's Cathedral on Friday evening last. Included from left are Ms. Rachel Caldwell, Classroom Assistant, Fr. Paul Farren, Mr. Michael Gilmore, P7 teacher, Mrs. Carol Duffy, Principal and Ms. Natalie Doherty, Classroom Assistant. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Pupils from St Eugene's Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Fr. Shaun Doherty at St. Eugene's Cathedral on Friday evening last. Included from left are Ms. Rachel Caldwell, Classroom Assistant, Fr. Paul Farren, Mr. Michael Gilmore, P7 teacher, Mrs. Carol Duffy, Principal and Ms. Natalie Doherty, Classroom Assistant. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Pupils from St Patrick’s Primary School who recently made their Confirmation at St Patrick’s Church in Pennyburn. Included in the photograph are, from left, Mrs D. Moore (teacher), Miss O’Doherty, Miss O’Connell and Miss Devine (classroom assistants). Photo: George Sweeney

3. Pupils from St Patrick’s Primary School who recently made their Confirmation at St Patrick’s Church in Pennyburn. Included in the photograph are, from left, Mrs D. Moore (teacher), Miss O’Doherty, Miss O’Connell and Miss Devine (classroom assistants). Photo: George Sweeney

Pupils from St Patrick’s Primary School who recently made their Confirmation at St Patrick’s Church in Pennyburn. Included in the photograph are, from left, Mrs D. Moore (teacher), Miss O’Doherty, Miss O’Connell and Miss Devine (classroom assistants). Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Pupils from Model Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Fr. Shaun Doherty at St. Eugene's Cathedral on Friday evening last. Included from left are Mr. Michael Bradley, Vice Principal, Mrs. Avril Coyle, P7 teacher, Fr. Paul Farren, Mrs. Michelle Ramsey, Principal and Mrs. Meghan Coyle, P7 teacher. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

4. Pupils from Model Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Fr. Shaun Doherty at St. Eugene's Cathedral on Friday evening last. Included from left are Mr. Michael Bradley, Vice Principal, Mrs. Avril Coyle, P7 teacher, Fr. Paul Farren, Mrs. Michelle Ramsey, Principal and Mrs. Meghan Coyle, P7 teacher. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Pupils from Model Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Fr. Shaun Doherty at St. Eugene's Cathedral on Friday evening last. Included from left are Mr. Michael Bradley, Vice Principal, Mrs. Avril Coyle, P7 teacher, Fr. Paul Farren, Mrs. Michelle Ramsey, Principal and Mrs. Meghan Coyle, P7 teacher. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Derry