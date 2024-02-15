13 pictures as Derry schoolchildren make their Confirmations 2024

The holy Sacrament is being administered at churches across the Derry Diocese.
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal & Jim McCafferty Photography.
1. Pupils from Rosemount PS who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Fr. Paul Farren at St. Eugene's Cathedral on Friday last. Included are Mrs Quinn, teacher, Mrs Flood, classroom assistant, Mr Gallagher, student teacher and Fr. Shaun Doherty. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
2. Pupils from St Eugene's Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Fr. Shaun Doherty at St. Eugene's Cathedral on Friday evening last. Included from left are Ms. Rachel Caldwell, Classroom Assistant, Fr. Paul Farren, Mr. Michael Gilmore, P7 teacher, Mrs. Carol Duffy, Principal and Ms. Natalie Doherty, Classroom Assistant. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
3. Pupils from St Patrick’s Primary School who recently made their Confirmation at St Patrick’s Church in Pennyburn. Included in the photograph are, from left, Mrs D. Moore (teacher), Miss O’Doherty, Miss O’Connell and Miss Devine (classroom assistants). Photo: George Sweeney
4. Pupils from Model Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Fr. Shaun Doherty at St. Eugene's Cathedral on Friday evening last. Included from left are Mr. Michael Bradley, Vice Principal, Mrs. Avril Coyle, P7 teacher, Fr. Paul Farren, Mrs. Michelle Ramsey, Principal and Mrs. Meghan Coyle, P7 teacher. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
