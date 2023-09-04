13 pictures of 'Hollywood Wannabes' in the Metro Bar - September 2003 in Derry
In September 2003, the Metro announced that they would be hosting a second karaoke competition after the success of the first, ‘Popscool’.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 4th Sep 2023, 14:49 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 14:49 BST
The competition, ‘Hollywood Wannabes’, saw people compete in heats every week which then culminated in the final night where the karaoke king or queen would be crowned.
The ‘Journal’ photographer was in attendance to catch some of the craic.
