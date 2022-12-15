News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Three very happy young prizewinners at Sunday’s Charity Feis in the Millennium Forum. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

13 pictures of the MacCafferty School of Music Annual Charity Class Feis

The MacCafferty School of Music held their annual charity class feis at the Millennium Forum on Sunday last.

By Jim McCafferty Photography
4 minutes ago

This year's event was in aid of Relay For Life.

The MacCafferty School was joined by Ann Marie Hickey’s pupils for this fundraiser.

1. CHARITY FEIS AT FORUM

CHARITY FEIS AT FORUM. . . . .The MacCafferty School of Music held their annual charity class feis this year in aid of Relay For Life. The MacCafferty School were joined by Ann Marie Hickey’s pupils for this fundraiser. From left, Ann Marie Hickey, Ciaran O’Somachain and Una O’Somachain. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales

2. MacCafferty Annual Charity Feis

Adjudicators Emer Dunne and Bronagh Cullen, former MacCafferty School pupils pictured on Sunday.

Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales

3. MacCafferty Annual Charity Feis

Eoghan and Ciaran from the junior section of Sunday’s Feis take a bow.

Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales

4. MacCafferty Annual Charity Feis

Proudy holding aloft the Cissie Parlour Trophy is Corey Carlin.

Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3