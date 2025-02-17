14 brilliant photographs from Féile’s family Valentine’s Day celebration in the Bogside

There was plenty to keep everyone, of all ages, entertained, including performances from Caolan the Magician and Kazoo the Clown, along with music from Ciara, Ramon and Marty Healy.

For the younger ones, SureStart Edenballymore provided the entertainment with Mini Melo Beats and Tricia’s Time to Rhyme. There were also arts and crafts, face painting, and balloon modelling, plus food from Gather at the Gasyard.

Féile thanked everyone who came along to the ‘Love, Laughs and Magic’ in the Bogside to celebrate Valentine’s Day together with Féile and to all the volunteers and performers who made sure that the event last Friday was a huge success!

The event was part of Féile's Connect-Interact-Create project, funded by The Executive Office's Central Good Relations Fund.

