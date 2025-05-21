14 brilliant photographs from St. John’s Primary School’s end-of-year performance of Aladdin

Aladdin, the evil sorcerer and the genie himself were all manifest on the stage as the school end-of-year show was performed on Tuesday.
Bravo to all the young actors and actresses and everyone at the local primary school who made the performance such a success.
