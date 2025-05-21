14 brilliant photographs from St. John’s Primary School’s end-of-year performance of Aladdin

By Kevin Mullan
Published 21st May 2025, 10:59 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 10:59 BST
Pupils from St. John Primary’s School have been bringing the most famous tale from ‘One Thousand and One Nights’ to life in the heart of Creggan this week.

Aladdin, the evil sorcerer and the genie himself were all manifest on the stage as the school end-of-year show was performed on Tuesday.

Bravo to all the young actors and actresses and everyone at the local primary school who made the performance such a success.

