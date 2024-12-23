Revellers seeing in the New Year in the Carraig on December 31, 2000Revellers seeing in the New Year in the Carraig on December 31, 2000
14 brilliant photographs of Derry revellers seeing in the New Year in the Carraig on December 31, 2000

By Kevin Mullan
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 10:29 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 13:07 GMT
The first New Year’s Eve of the new millennium had revellers flocking to the Carraig Bar nightclub on December 31, 2000.

A year on from the millennium-bug panic punters had an opportunity to let their hair down upstairs at the popular Strand Road nightspot.

Here’s a selection of photographs.

1. Festive season Carraig Bar 2000 (13).JPG

. Photo: Archive

2. Festive season Carraig Bar 2000 (14).JPG

. Photo: Archive

3. Festive season Carraig Bar 2000 (12).JPG

. Photo: Archive

4. Festive season Carraig Bar 2000 (4).JPG

. Photo: Archive

