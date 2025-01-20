14 brilliant photographs of punters enjoying Trevor Nelson set at Derry’s legendary Sugar nightclub in 2005

The pioneering British promoter of hip hop, soul, dance and R&B took time out from presenting duties at BBC Radio 1 to perform a set at the legendary Shipquay Street night spot.
Hard to believe this was all of twenty years ago.
1. Punters enjoying Trevor Nelson set at Derry’s legendary Sugar nightclub in 2005 : Punters enjoying Trevor Nelson set at Derry’s legendary Sugar nightclub in 2005
. Photo: Archive
2. Punters enjoying Trevor Nelson set at Derry’s legendary Sugar nightclub in 2005 : Punters enjoying Trevor Nelson set at Derry’s legendary Sugar nightclub in 2005
. Photo: Archive
3. Punters enjoying Trevor Nelson set at Derry’s legendary Sugar nightclub in 2005 : Punters enjoying Trevor Nelson set at Derry’s legendary Sugar nightclub in 2005
. Photo: Archive
4. Punters enjoying Trevor Nelson set at Derry’s legendary Sugar nightclub in 2005 : Punters enjoying Trevor Nelson set at Derry’s legendary Sugar nightclub in 2005
. Photo: Archive
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.