14 brilliant photographs of punters enjoying Trevor Nelson set at Derry’s legendary Sugar nightclub in 2005

By Kevin Mullan
Published 20th Jan 2025, 15:36 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 15:36 BST
The trailblazing DJ and presenter Trevor Nelson visited Derry in January 2005 to play Sugar.

The pioneering British promoter of hip hop, soul, dance and R&B took time out from presenting duties at BBC Radio 1 to perform a set at the legendary Shipquay Street night spot.

Hard to believe this was all of twenty years ago.

1. Punters enjoying Trevor Nelson set at Derry’s legendary Sugar nightclub in 2005 : Punters enjoying Trevor Nelson set at Derry’s legendary Sugar nightclub in 2005

. Photo: Archive

2. Punters enjoying Trevor Nelson set at Derry’s legendary Sugar nightclub in 2005 : Punters enjoying Trevor Nelson set at Derry’s legendary Sugar nightclub in 2005

. Photo: Archive

3. Punters enjoying Trevor Nelson set at Derry’s legendary Sugar nightclub in 2005 : Punters enjoying Trevor Nelson set at Derry’s legendary Sugar nightclub in 2005

. Photo: Archive

4. Punters enjoying Trevor Nelson set at Derry’s legendary Sugar nightclub in 2005 : Punters enjoying Trevor Nelson set at Derry’s legendary Sugar nightclub in 2005

. Photo: Archive

