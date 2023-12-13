14 Brilliant pictures of Hollybush Primary School's open day in Derry

Prospective parents and pupils were invited to Hollybush Primary School recently for the annual open day.
Guests were given a tour of the school, where they saw the various facilities and met some of the children. Santa Claus himself even made a visit to the school to see the young children.
Pictures by Jim McCafferty
Hollybush PS secretary Mrs. Mary Harkin giving some advice to prospective parents during Thurday's Open Day. Photo: Jim McCafferty
Parents get a tour of the school's IT Department during Thursday's Open Day at Hollybush PS. Photo: Jim McCafferty
Special guest at the Hollybush PS Open Day was no other than Santa Claus himself, accompanied by Mr. Cahir O'Connor. Photo: Jim McCafferty
Some of the pupils who showed off their GAA skills to prospective pupils and their parents at Hollybush PS on Thursday last. Photo: Jim McCafferty