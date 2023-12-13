News you can trust since 1772
14 Brilliant pictures of Hollybush Primary School's open day in Derry

Prospective parents and pupils were invited to Hollybush Primary School recently for the annual open day.
By Staff Reporter
Published 13th Dec 2023, 11:07 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 11:39 GMT

Guests were given a tour of the school, where they saw the various facilities and met some of the children. Santa Claus himself even made a visit to the school to see the young children.

Pictures by Jim McCafferty

Hollybush PS secretary Mrs. Mary Harkin giving some advice to prospective parents during Thurday's Open Day. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Parents get a tour of the school's IT Department during Thursday's Open Day at Hollybush PS. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Special guest at the Hollybush PS Open Day was no other than Santa Claus himself, accompanied by Mr. Cahir O'Connor. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Some of the pupils who showed off their GAA skills to prospective pupils and their parents at Hollybush PS on Thursday last. Photo: Jim McCafferty

