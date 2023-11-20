14 brilliant pictures of Oakgrove College junior prizegiving in Derry

Oakgrove College recently held their junior prizegiving ceremony, where pupils were recognised for their hard work and achievements.
Pictures by Jim McCafferty Photography
1. Mr. John Harkin, Principal, Oakgrove Integrated College, pictured presenting the Contribution to Extra Curricular Activities in Music to Megan.
Mr. John Harkin, Principal, Oakgrove Integrated College, pictured presenting the Contribution to Extra Curricular Activities in Music to Megan. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
2. Mr. John Harkin, Principal, Oakgrove Integrated College, pictured with Manchester United Foundation prizewinners Ellen and Claragh.
Mr. John Harkin, Principal, Oakgrove Integrated College, pictured with Manchester United Foundation prizewinners Ellen and Claragh. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
3. Mr. John Harkin, Principal, Oakgrove Integrated College, pictured presenting the Board of Governors award to Caoimhe.
Mr. John Harkin, Principal, Oakgrove Integrated College, pictured presenting the Board of Governors award to Caoimhe. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
4. Mr. John Harkin, Principal, Oakgrove Integrated College, pictured presenting an award to Ishann.
Mr. John Harkin, Principal, Oakgrove Integrated College, pictured presenting an award to Ishann. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography