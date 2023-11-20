News you can trust since 1772
The Head of Year 8 Mrs. Julie-Anne Canning pictured with prizewinners at the Oakgrove Integrated College Junior Prizegiving.
The Head of Year 8 Mrs. Julie-Anne Canning pictured with prizewinners at the Oakgrove Integrated College Junior Prizegiving.

14 brilliant pictures of Oakgrove College junior prizegiving in Derry

Oakgrove College recently held their junior prizegiving ceremony, where pupils were recognised for their hard work and achievements.
Pictures by Jim McCafferty Photography

Mr. John Harkin, Principal, Oakgrove Integrated College, pictured presenting the Contribution to Extra Curricular Activities in Music to Megan. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Mr. John Harkin, Principal, Oakgrove Integrated College, pictured with Manchester United Foundation prizewinners Ellen and Claragh. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Mr. John Harkin, Principal, Oakgrove Integrated College, pictured presenting the Board of Governors award to Caoimhe. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Mr. John Harkin, Principal, Oakgrove Integrated College, pictured presenting an award to Ishann. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

