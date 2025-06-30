As part of this year’s ‘Feel Good Fortnight’, this family fun event included music, theatre, dance, arts and crafts, language workshops, games and even a petting zoo.

Organised jointly by Insight Inishowen, Buncrana GAA and Neighbourhood Management, the One World: Buncrana event was funded by the International Fund for Ireland ‘Better Together’ project and was run at the local GAA club, The Scarvey, Railway Road.

The event was a celebration of the rich cultural diversity within the local community, bringing together people from various backgrounds for a day of unity and festivity.

Pictures by George Sweeney.

Anabel and Julia at the 'One World: A Celebration of Culture and Community' at The Scarvey, Buncrana, on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Members of the Elite Dancing Academy pictured at the 'One World: A Celebration of Culture and Community' at The Scarvey, Buncrana, on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Enjoying the sunshine and entertainment at the 'One World: A Celebration of Culture and Community' at The Scarvey, Buncrana, on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Enjoying the sunshine and entertainment at the 'One World: A Celebration of Culture and Community' at The Scarvey, Buncrana, on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney