14 photographs from the Apprentice Boys’ 336th ‘Shutting of the Gates’ celebrations took place in Derry

Thousands of Apprentice Boys and supporters took part in the demonstrations tp commemorate the bravery of 13 apprentices who closed the gates of the city in the face of King James II of England’s army in December 1688.

Normally an effigy of Scottish army officer, Colonel Robert Lundy, who was Governor of Derry in the early stages of the Siege, is burned in Bishop Street during the celebrations, however, high winds on Saturday led to the postponement of this element of the festivities.