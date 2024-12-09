The ABOD Associated Club General Committee face cross winds on Craigavon Bridge during the Apprentice Boys of Derry’s Shutting of the Gates 336th commemoration held in the city on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeneyplaceholder image
14 photographs from the Apprentice Boys’ 336th ‘Shutting of the Gates’ celebrations took place in Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 9th Dec 2024, 15:24 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 15:25 BST
The Apprentice Boys’ 336th ‘Shutting of the Gates’ celebrations took place in Derry on Saturday.

Thousands of Apprentice Boys and supporters took part in the demonstrations tp commemorate the bravery of 13 apprentices who closed the gates of the city in the face of King James II of England’s army in December 1688.

Normally an effigy of Scottish army officer, Colonel Robert Lundy, who was Governor of Derry in the early stages of the Siege, is burned in Bishop Street during the celebrations, however, high winds on Saturday led to the postponement of this element of the festivities.

Graeme Stenhouse, Governor ABOD, (centre) take a salute during the Apprentice Boys of Derry’s Shutting of the Gates 336th commemoration held in the city on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney

Apprentice Boys of Derry Shutting of the Gates commemoration held in the city on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney

Apprentice Boys of Derry Shutting of the Gates commemoration held in the city on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney

Apprentice Boys of Derry Shutting of the Gates commemoration held in the city on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney

