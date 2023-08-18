News you can trust since 1772
14 photographs of Cormac Begley and Cáit Ní Riain at Cultúrlann Uí Chaináin as part of Féile 2023

Award-winning West Kerry concertina player, Cormac Begley, enthralled an audience at Cultúrlann Uí Chaináin on Thursday as part of Féile 2023.
By Staff Reporter
Published 18th Aug 2023, 11:42 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 11:43 BST

The acclaimed musician was joined by fellow Kerry native Cáit Ní Riain for an evening of top class traditional music.

West Kerry musician Cormac Begley performing at An Cultúrlann on Thursday evening as part of Féile 23. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Cormac Begley at Cultúrlann Uí Chaináin.

Cáit Ní Riain performing at An Cultúrlann on Thursday evening in support to Cormac Begley, as part of Féile 23. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Cáit Ní Riain performing at An Cultúrlann on Thursday evening in support to Cormac Begley, as part of Féile 23. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

