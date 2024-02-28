News you can trust since 1772
14 photographs of D:Ream at the Rialto in February 1994

In February 1994 Peter Cunnah made a triumphant homecoming with his band D:Ream following the success of dance-pop hits ‘Things Can Only Get Better’ and ‘U R the Best Thing’ among others.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 28th Feb 2024, 15:32 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 15:32 GMT

Where you at the gig?

Peter Cunnah made a triumphant homecoming with his band D:Ream following the success of dance-pop hits ‘Things Can Only Get Better’ and ‘U R the Best Thing’.

