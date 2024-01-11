14 pictures of Derry and Donegal people enjoying the Lifford Races in January 2004
The Lifford Races have always been a big attraction and the Journal photographer was there in January 2004 to take a few snaps.
By Laura Glenn
Published 11th Jan 2024, 16:00 GMT
1. IMG_0035.JPG
Enjoying a night at the Lifford Races back in January 2004. Photo: dj
2. IMG_0037.JPG
A night at the Lifford Races back in January 2004. Photo: dj
3. IMG_0038.JPG
A night at the Lifford Races back in January 2004. Photo: dj
4. IMG_0036.JPG
A night at the Lifford Races back in January 2004 for both young and old. Photo: dj