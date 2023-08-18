14 pictures of Derry people enjoying a night out in Earth/CaféRoc in August 2003
‘Bustin Loose Tuesdays’ were a big thing back in August 2003 when admission was only £5 and all drinks £1.50.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 18th Aug 2023, 09:43 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 09:43 BST
This team of Derry people and students alike enjoyed chart and pop hits from Resident DJ Frisco upstairs in Earth while, downstairs, Resident DJ Double C played more ‘chilled out’ R’n’B tunes.
This is the first time these pictures have been published in colour. See anyone you know?
