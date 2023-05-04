News you can trust since 1772
14 pictures of Derry people partying in Pulse Niteclub, Letterkenny in May 2003

The ‘Journal’ photographed partygoers in Pulse Nightclub, Letterkenny 20 years ago in May 2003.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 4th May 2023, 12:55 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 12:55 BST

The partiers were entertained by the ‘infamous’ Rock Stewart while resident DJ Paul in Club 25 played a combination of 70s and 80s style tunes.

Ann-Marie Cooper (second from right) celebrating her hen party with Bronagh Cooper, Carolann McBrearty and Roisin Walsh.

Ann-Marie Cooper (second from right) celebrating her hen party with Bronagh Cooper, Carolann McBrearty and Roisin Walsh. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Friends enjoying the craic... Jim Devine, Julie-Ann Kelly, Geraldine Devine and Sabrina Kelly.

Friends enjoying the craic... Jim Devine, Julie-Ann Kelly, Geraldine Devine and Sabrina Kelly. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Michelle Hegarty, Joanne McGready, Amanda Cooper and Lisa Harris.

Michelle Hegarty, Joanne McGready, Amanda Cooper and Lisa Harris. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

'Rock Stewart' fans supporting him on Saturday night... Angela Harte, Teresa Devine and Sinead O'Rilley.

'Rock Stewart' fans supporting him on Saturday night... Angela Harte, Teresa Devine and Sinead O'Rilley. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

