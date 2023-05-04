14 pictures of Derry people partying in Pulse Niteclub, Letterkenny in May 2003

The ‘Journal’ photographed partygoers in Pulse Nightclub, Letterkenny 20 years ago in May 2003.
The partiers were entertained by the ‘infamous’ Rock Stewart while resident DJ Paul in Club 25 played a combination of 70s and 80s style tunes.
Ann-Marie Cooper (second from right) celebrating her hen party with Bronagh Cooper, Carolann McBrearty and Roisin Walsh. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
Friends enjoying the craic... Jim Devine, Julie-Ann Kelly, Geraldine Devine and Sabrina Kelly. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
Michelle Hegarty, Joanne McGready, Amanda Cooper and Lisa Harris. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
'Rock Stewart' fans supporting him on Saturday night... Angela Harte, Teresa Devine and Sinead O'Rilley. Photo: Derry Journal Archive