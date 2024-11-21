14 stylish photos of Derry fashion designer Amach's pop up shop in Foyleside

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 21st Nov 2024, 12:32 GMT
Local Fashion brand Amach has recently opened their pop-up shop on level four of Foyleside, selling ethically made garments until Christmas Eve.

If you haven’t heard about Amach before they describe themselves on their website like this: “Amach focuses on storytelling as a brand with strong cultural and social commentary throughout. Formulating memories of the past with current life experiences to create subversive and thought-provoking designs. High design, attention to detail and an emphasis on ethical fabrics and production are the pillars on which the brand is built.”

Local Fashion brand Amach has recently opened their first pop-up shop on level four of Foyleside, selling ethically made garments until Christmas Eve.

1. Amach pop up shop


2. Amach pop up shop


3. Amach pop up shop


4. Amach pop up shop


Derry
