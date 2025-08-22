14-year-old Cora raises over £1,300 for Foyle Women’s Aid in half-marathon challenge
The Thornhill College pupil took on a half-marathon through Derry, cheered on by friends and family who gathered at the finish line along the Foyle to celebrate her achievement.
Cora chose to raise funds for Foyle Women’s Aid, a vital charity supporting survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence.
“Foyle Women’s Aid is such an important cause, and I’m grateful to everyone who donated and supported me. It meant so much to have that encouragement. I’m proud of what we’ve raised together and I’m already looking forward to the next challenge,” said Cora.
Marie Brown, CEO at Foyle Women’s Aid added: “We are incredibly proud of Cora for her dedication and generosity. The funds she has raised will make a real difference to the lives of the women, children, and families we support every day.”