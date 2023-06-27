News you can trust since 1772
15 fabulous pictures of the premiere of 'Viral' in Derry cinema

‘Vital’, a short film made by young people in Studio 2, in conjunction with the Department of Justice, premiered on Tuesday in the Brunswick Moviebowl.
By Zoe Carlin
Published 27th Jun 2023, 16:40 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 16:40 BST

The film was made to highlight issues around social media and the potential criminality of sharing indecent images online. The poignant film will be shared with youth clubs, groups and schools in the coming weeks to share the message further.

Grace Doherty with young people involved in the film

Grace Doherty with young people involved in the film Photo: Zoe Carlin

Studio 2 Coordinator Oliver Green, Mayor Patricia Logue, Lead Actor Grace Doherty, Grace's Mother Anne Tyre and Writer And Director Roma Harvey.

Studio 2 Coordinator Oliver Green, Mayor Patricia Logue, Lead Actor Grace Doherty, Grace's Mother Anne Tyre and Writer And Director Roma Harvey. Photo: Zoe Carlin

Roma Harvey

Roma Harvey Photo: Zoe Carlin

Lead Actor Grace Doherty with mum Anne Tyre and boyfriend Jack Tibbetts

Lead Actor Grace Doherty with mum Anne Tyre and boyfriend Jack Tibbetts Photo: Zoe Carlin

