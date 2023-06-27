15 fabulous pictures of the premiere of 'Viral' in Derry cinema
‘Vital’, a short film made by young people in Studio 2, in conjunction with the Department of Justice, premiered on Tuesday in the Brunswick Moviebowl.
By Zoe Carlin
Published 27th Jun 2023, 16:40 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 16:40 BST
The film was made to highlight issues around social media and the potential criminality of sharing indecent images online. The poignant film will be shared with youth clubs, groups and schools in the coming weeks to share the message further.
