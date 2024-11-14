15 great pictures from Derry's popular Bowling Alley back in November 2004

By Brendan McDaid
Published 14th Nov 2024, 00:00 GMT
It remains every bit as popular today as it was back then if not more so! See if you know anyone in these pictures from the Derry Journal archive of 20 years ago back in November 2004.

Pictures: Derry Journal Archive.

Staff and members from the Foyle Newpin Women’s Centre in Jasmine Court, Gobnascale, after an evening to raise funds for the centre. L-R: Nadine, Eileen Jones, Ronagh O’Donnell, Eleanor Bradley, Susan, Sharon Jones and Patricia were having a ball in Martha’s Vineyard.

1. Bowling Alley Derry 2004

Staff and members from the Foyle Newpin Women’s Centre in Jasmine Court, Gobnascale, after an evening to raise funds for the centre. L-R: Nadine, Eileen Jones, Ronagh O’Donnell, Eleanor Bradley, Susan, Sharon Jones and Patricia were having a ball in Martha’s Vineyard. Photo: Derry Journal

Eddie Moore, Pat McElhinney & Martin McDaid at Martha’s Vineyard.

2. Bowling Alley Derry 2004

Eddie Moore, Pat McElhinney & Martin McDaid at Martha’s Vineyard. Photo: Derry Journal

A Girls night out at the bowling alley for Kirsty Barr, Gemma Mitchell, Michelle Crawford and Roberta Nicholl.

3. Bowling Alley Derry 2004

A Girls night out at the bowling alley for Kirsty Barr, Gemma Mitchell, Michelle Crawford and Roberta Nicholl. Photo: Derry Journal

Ciara Whoriskey, Michelle Cartin, Rosemary Lafferty & Amy Corr enjoying the craic at the Bowling Alley.

4. Bowling Alley Derry 2004

Ciara Whoriskey, Michelle Cartin, Rosemary Lafferty & Amy Corr enjoying the craic at the Bowling Alley. Photo: Derry Journal

