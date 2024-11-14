15 great pictures from Derry's popular Bowling Alley back in November 2004

Pictures: Derry Journal Archive.
1. Bowling Alley Derry 2004
Staff and members from the Foyle Newpin Women’s Centre in Jasmine Court, Gobnascale, after an evening to raise funds for the centre. L-R: Nadine, Eileen Jones, Ronagh O’Donnell, Eleanor Bradley, Susan, Sharon Jones and Patricia were having a ball in Martha’s Vineyard. Photo: Derry Journal
2. Bowling Alley Derry 2004
Eddie Moore, Pat McElhinney & Martin McDaid at Martha’s Vineyard. Photo: Derry Journal
3. Bowling Alley Derry 2004
A Girls night out at the bowling alley for Kirsty Barr, Gemma Mitchell, Michelle Crawford and Roberta Nicholl. Photo: Derry Journal
4. Bowling Alley Derry 2004
Ciara Whoriskey, Michelle Cartin, Rosemary Lafferty & Amy Corr enjoying the craic at the Bowling Alley. Photo: Derry Journal
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.